SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Jump into Fall festival will be returning to Pitney Meadows Community Farm on Saturday, October 15, and will start at 10 a.m., and last until 3 p.m. Admission for the event is free, however, parking is $12 pre-pay for $15 the day of the event. To pre-purchase parking, interested attendees can visit the Jump into Fall website.

This event presented by Pitney Meadows and Waldorf School is a family celebration of the new season and will offer a plethora of events for the whole family. The festival will include interactive activities for children, music & stories throughout the day, sheep shearing, a drum circle to join in, a scavenger hunt around the farm, blacksmithing demos, and more.

“Jump Into Fall offers a great opportunity for families to learn something new, experience the fun of autumn, and enjoy a day outside,” said Emily Rapp Eddy, event co-chair from Pitney Meadows. “Our partnership with the Waldorf School brings together two organizations committed to introducing our community to the natural world.”