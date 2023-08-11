SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A case brought by the Saratoga County District Attorney against two city officials for discussing an officer-involved shooting in November 2022 has been dismissed.

A state supreme court judge ruled that DA Karen Heggen cannot stop Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino from speaking about the shooting involving Vito Caselnova.

The shooting involved the off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy and Saratoga Springs police near Caroline Street. The judge also ruled that Heggen cannot try the case again.