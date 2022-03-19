CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department member and military veteran Allan Atwell passed away peacefully on March 6. Fire officials announced his passing Thursday.





Photos courtesy Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Atwell served his country from the age of 18 and was part of the 28th Infantry Division that landed on Omaha Beach in 1944. He joined the Jonesville Fire Department in 1970 and had been an active member for the past 52 years. Before joining Jonesville, Atwell was a member of the Breesport Fire Department for 21 years.

Jonesville Fire officials said Thursday, “Al has been involved in many organizations and was always willing to step up and be a leader. Al will be greatly missed and will be fondly remembered. Rest easy Al.”