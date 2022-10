SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Join everyone and their mothers at Druthers! The restaurant known for its good eats and craft beers is hosting a Carnival themed fright night at the Saratoga Springs location.

The Saratoga Springs Druthers location, 381 Broadway, is hosting a Carnival Freakshow all day on October 29 from noon to 10 p.m. There will be live music filling the scene from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., as well as face painting, tricks, and treats.