BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 45-year-old Johnstown man accused of causing the death of Amanda Sullivan pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter. Richard T. Irelan faces between two to six years in a state correctional facility.

The indictment alleges that Irelan was operating a motorcycle while under the influence on July 30 in the Town of Wilton. Sullivan was a passenger on his motorcycle.

Ireland was allegedly driving erratically and rear-ended a pickup truck on the I-87 Exit 15 southbound off-ramp. Sullivan was ejected during the crash. She succumbed to her injuries at the Saratoga Hospital.

Police say Ireland’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.09% at the time of the crash. Additionally, there was a presence of cannabis in his system. Sentencing is scheduled for January 16, 2024.