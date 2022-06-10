SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – John Mulaney’s performance at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Friday night will be a completely phoneless experience. Use of phones and smart watches will not be allowed in the performance space, after scanning your mobile ticket for entry.

How Yondr Pouches work. (Credit: SPAC)

Upon arrival, phones and smart watches will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests will maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated phone use areas within the venue. All devices must be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

All pouches are routinely cleaned. Yondr staff is trained to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols.

When you get to the venue, you are asked to put your device on silent or vibrate. Upon entering the venue, guests will receive a seat locator slip, have their mobile ticket scanned, secure their device in a Yondr pouch, and then pass through security for entry.

Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, to complete the extra steps for entry.