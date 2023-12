CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Get out to the Jingle and Mingle Holiday Market in Clifton Park on Sunday! The event has a $5 entry fee and takes place at 17 Executive Park Drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will offer a holiday open mic, a free hot cocoa bar, a paint and sip, a yoga workshop, and a community theatre arts workshop. Get your last-minute stocking stuffers and gifts wrapped while you’re there!