SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bond, James Bond. Bond in Motion, the official collection of original James Bond cars is coming to Saratoga Automobile Museum.

According to the Saratoga Automobile Museum, the iconic cars and props from 60 years of Bond will be on display on November 17 for museum members. The display will officially be open to the public on November 18.

Tickets to the event are free for members and children under six. Seniors 65 and older, Children six to ten years old, Military or Law Enforcement, and students 11 to 18 are $10 each. Adult admission is $12. The automobile museum is located at 110 Avenue of the Pines, in Saratoga Springs.