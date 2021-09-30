‘It’s lit!’: Pumpkin Glow & Light Show Drive Thru returns to Ellms Family Farms

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a successful inaugural year, the Pumpkin Glow & Light Show Drive-Thru experience returns Friday to Ellms Family Farms for its second year. The enchanting Halloween experience features a pumpkin wonderland with thousands of hand carved illuminated jack o’lanterns.

Good morning ghouls and ghosts! 👻👻👻 pic.twitter.com/Wk6AbSgW9d — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) September 30, 2021

More than 10,000 cars attended the nighttime event last year.

From single pumpkin carvings to larger than life dazzling light displays, master carvers like Christina Novak start working on the pumpkins in February. More than 5,000 carved real foam pumpkins will be on display when the show opens.

Why foam pumpkins? Well, they’re weather resistant and last much longer. The artists use real pumpkins to make the mold for the foam pumpkins so they appear as lifelike as possible.

The show opens Friday, Oct. 1 and runs until Oct. 31.

Packages and Pricing*:

Basic Package (one carload) – $26.99

Donut Package (one carload and a dozen donuts) – $36.99

Family Package (one carload, a dozen donuts, a gallon of cider, and kettle corn) – $56.99

*Additional charge per package for peak time slots ($5 extra on Thursdays and Sundays and $10 extra on Fridays and Saturdays).