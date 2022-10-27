BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday afternoon, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office got word of a threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District. Officials claim the threat was made using Snapchat.

After an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit and the School Resource Officer assigned to the school district, a 15-year-old boy was identified as the person who made the threat, police said.

“It has been determined that the threat against the school is not credible,” investigators said in a press release. “The suspect did not have the means to act on the threat.”

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. According to police, criminal charges are expected.