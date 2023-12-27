STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested two Stillwater residents following an investigation into a stolen plow. Nicholas R. Scoville, 35, and Lee M. Scoville, 38, were taken into custody on December 22.

A Stillwater resident reported the plow stolen on December 10. Police say Nicholas Scoville reportedly stole the plow. He then conspired with Lee Scoville to hide the plow at the latter’s property. He was charged with grand larceny in the third degree and conspiracy in the sixth degree.

Lee Scoville allegedly became uncooperative with law enforcement and caused injury to a Trooper. L. Scoville was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree and conspiracy in the sixth degree.

Both were arraigned at the Stillwater Town Court. They were released on their own recognizance.