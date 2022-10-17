GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well. The hiker was located around the Waterfall Trail and was safely transported from the mountain.

The injured hiker was transported to Saratoga Hospital for further medical evaluation. Responding agencies included:

Jessup’s Landings EMS

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers

Corinth Fire Department – NY

Greenfield Fire District

The New York State Park Police did not mention the type of injury suffered by the hiker. Stay tuned for updates as more information about the rescue becomes available.