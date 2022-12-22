SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The indictment against a Moreau man has been dismissed in a South Glens Falls fatal hit-and-run case. The indictment originally charged John Lincoln-Lynch with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death.

Around 7:40 p.m. on February 26, police said Paul Trombley, 67, of South Glens Falls, was fatally struck by a vehicle in the area of Main and 5th Streets. The driver, Lincoln-Lynch, allegedly fled the scene northbound on Route 9 into Glens Falls.

A claim filed suggested that the evidence provided was legally insufficient to support the charges and any lesser-included offenses. Read the full court document below.