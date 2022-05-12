INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen said on Thursday, that Justice D. Locke, 20, of Indian Lake plead guilty before a judge to one count of first-degree assault which is a felony. Police said Locke is accused of forcibly entering a home and attacking someone with a tomahawk.

According to his guilty plea, Locke admitted that on October 16, at about 11:30 p.m., he entered the apartment of a Corinth man, and assaulted the man with a tomahawk, causing serious physical injury. Police said the man was treated by EMTs from Jessup’s landing and had to be airlifted to Albany Medical Center for critical emergency care.

Following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Locke was identified by witnesses after he entered the Cumberland Farms in the village in a highly agitated state. A witness said Locke had signs of blood on his hands. Sheriff’s investigators were able to locate Locke in the Town of Indian Lake where he voluntarily went with the police.

Additionally, Locke admitted he fled the incident after the assault and later hid the weapon in a building. Investigators located the weapon used in the assault and connected Locke to the scene of the crime through forensic evidence they said.

Locke is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14. Officials said when sentenced Locke could face a significant state prison sentence.