CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Indian Lake man was dealt a 16-year prison sentence on Thursday for assaulting a Corinth man with a tomahawk in October 2021. Justice D. Locke, 20, pleaded guilty to felony assault in Saratoga County Court in May. Locke entered the apartment of the man at 16 Mallery Street at about 11:30 p.m. on October 26, 2021, and attacked him.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was called the next morning about a person with serious injuries. The victim was treated at the scene and had to be airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Investigators Jeff Bouyea and Steven Brown from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office were led to Locke after they were told a person had walked into the Cumberland Farms in Corinth with blood on his hands. The man was later identified as Locke.

Police found him in Indian Lake and he voluntarily went with investigators to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for an interview. Locke admitted to assaulting the victim with a tomahawk-style ax. The weapon was later found by police, and Locke was connected to the scene of the crime through analysis of forensic evidence collected there.

“This was a bold and purposeful attack which will affect the victim in this case for the rest of his life,” said Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. “However, the significant and just sentence, in this case, will hopefully bring some satisfaction and closure to the victim, his family, and the community.”