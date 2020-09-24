Incarcerated Stillwater man arrested, charged for smashing windshield with a brick

Saratoga County

Devon Ostrander mugshot. (Stillwater Police)

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Devin M. Ostrander, 25, was arrested by Stillwater police on Wednesday night for allegedly smashing a car windshield with a brick.

The alleged attack took place on August 3. Police say their investigation determined that Ostrander damaged a victim’s vehicle when he smashed the windshield with a brick. Police also allege that he forcibly took the victim’s cell phone to prevent them from calling for help.

The entire altercation reportedly was in the presence of a 4-year-old. Though the victim got away and call for help, Ostrander reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Authorities recently found out that Ostrander was incarcerated at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility for a parole violation. He was arrested, arraigned, and returned to jail.

The charges against Ostrander are:

  • Third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

If he’s convicted, these charges could carry nearly six years, according to state sentencing maximums.

