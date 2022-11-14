SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Hilton will be hosting the first ever cookies and cocoa with Santa Fundraiser, which will take place on Monday, December 12 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will look to benefit families in need in partnership with Franklin Community Center Incorporated.

The fundraiser will be collecting new, unwrapped gifts as admission to an evening of cookies, cocoa, and the Saratoga Santa himself. The gifts will be donated following the event. Crafts and coloring for kids will be available as well.