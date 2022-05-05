BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – LifeWorks Community Action (formerly Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council) has announced its annual May Day Fundraiser and honorary committee membership drive on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. at Longfellows Restaurant in Saratoga Springs. Themed ‘In Bloom,’ the event will highlight the local impact of LifeWorks on the community.

During the past few years, LifeWorks has raised funds for neighbor-driven programs to include the Food Pantry, Soup Kitchen, Immigrant Services, and Family Services they noted. Additionally, the fundraiser will mark the launch of the LifeWorks Partners for Empowerment program, an honorary committee to serve as a source of sustainable, mission-driven support for community neighbors.

LifeWorks said the Partner for Empowerment program will assist to meet the immediate needs of the community by delivering the tools, skills, and opportunities that contribute to the economic security of families. The inspiration for the fundraiser is attributed to former First Lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson:

“Where flowers bloom, so does hope,” they said.

To register for the cocktail reception ‘In Bloom’ fundraiser or become a Partner for Empowerment, visit

lifeworksaction.org.