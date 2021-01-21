IGotTheShot campaign encourages COVID vaccination

They got the shot, Saratoga Hospital employees, Carol Howard, RN and Dr. Michael Holland, director of Occupational Medicine at Saratoga Hospital. (Saratoga Hospital)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) —– The Saratoga County Chamber and Saratoga Hospital unveiled the “#IGotTheShot” a campaign to encourage local residents to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Organizations whose employees are eligible for vaccines will receive posters and stickers featuring the hashtag #IGotTheShot along with an illustration of a primrose, one of the first flowers to bloom in spring. The goal is to build enthusiasm for the vaccine in much the same way “I Voted” stickers encouraged people to cast ballots in recent elections.

Primrose image of #IGotTheShot campaign

(Saratoga Hospital)

“Getting people vaccinated is the most important thing we can do right now to speed up the safe and full reopening of our local economy,” said Todd Shimkus, Saratoga County Chamber president. “Many local businesses are struggling as restrictions imposed upon them to stop the spread of COVID 19 must remain in place. We see this campaign as part of our effort to Save Our Locals.”

Saratoga Hospital, which has started providing second doses to employees this week, will be among the first organizations to give #IGotTheShot stickers to staff as they are vaccinated.

“This campaign is yet another way that our healthcare workers are on the front line of the fight against COVID-19—this time by setting an example that can save lives,” said Angelo Calbone, Saratoga Hospital president and CEO.

“Our hope is that people will see Saratoga Hospital employees proudly wearing their #IGotTheShot stickers and, when the time comes, will also get the vaccine,” he added. “Then, they can join the campaign to spread the word by displaying their stickers, posting on social media, and sharing their experience with family, friends and colleagues.”

The Saratoga County Chamber is distributing stickers and posters to offices of local dentists, chiropractors, opticians, small medical practices, school districts, and EMTs and other first-responders. Stickers will also be provided to Saratoga County offices and area pharmacies.

Shimkus came up with the idea for the campaign after reading about a similar effort in Italy, one of the European nations hardest hit by the pandemic. Recently, Italy used a primrose motif to brighten up temporary vaccination pavilions.

“In Italy and in Saratoga County, the primrose reminds us that brighter days are ahead,” Shimkus said. ”As more people get vaccinated, we will see a renewal of life.”

Organizations can request posters and stickers by emailing the Saratoga County Chamber.