SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs recreation department will be offering ice skating lessons from January 7 to April 1, with early registration for Saturday classes ending on Monday, October 31. Lessons will be held at the Weibel Avenue Ice Rinks from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Saturdays. Skate rentals will be $5 per class, with a session punch card costing $50. Registration price will increase after that date.

The fundamentals of figure skating will introduce participants to the athleticism and strategy behind figure skating. Lessons will be coordinated by Jill Ramos, a United States Figure Skating (USFS) quad gold winner with over a decades worth of coaching experience, and several other instructors with USFS experience.

All participants are required to wear either a bike, ski, or hockey helmet when skating. Figure skates only are permitted for those attending. Participants should wear athletic clothing that provides movement and should wear mittens or gloves.