Hudson Falls man charged with burglary

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Demetrick Rawlins, 24, of Hudson Falls on a felony burglary charge.

According to police, Rawlins “entered and remained unlawfully in the dwelling of another person with intent to commit theft therein.” They say that he stole both a motorcycle and firearms from a residence in Northumberland on June 24, but that they were recovered by police and returned to the owner.

Police say Rawlins was arraigned on second-degree burglary and remanded to Saratoga County Correctional Facility.