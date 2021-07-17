Hudson Falls man charged with burglary

Saratoga County
Posted: / Updated:
Rawlins mugshot (Saratoga County Sheriff)

Rawlins mugshot (Saratoga County Sheriff)

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Demetrick Rawlins, 24, of Hudson Falls on a felony burglary charge.

According to police, Rawlins “entered and remained unlawfully in the dwelling of another person with intent to commit theft therein.” They say that he stole both a motorcycle and firearms from a residence in Northumberland on June 24, but that they were recovered by police and returned to the owner.

Police say Rawlins was arraigned on second-degree burglary and remanded to Saratoga County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire