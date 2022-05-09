SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Crossing Park (HCP) is set to kick off their 2022 Summer Concert Series with Jack and Steve Zucchini on Thursday, May 19, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the HCP stage. The Zucchini Brothers bring humor, fun, and a unique musical style to the stage, and are perfect for all ages to enjoy.

You are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, and enjoy a beautiful summer evening out with friends and family in the HCP field. The Zucchini Brothers will take it from there, introducing you to their unique Hudson “Rivergrass”, a fresh sound that combines diverse musical styles using a wide variety of instruments.

Tickets are $5 at the “door.” The HCP Summer Concert Series showcases local musicians in a laid-back, family-friendly outdoor atmosphere every third Thursday of the month from May through August. The park is a carry-in/carry-out facility, and all concerts are smoke-free events. Leashed pets are welcome.