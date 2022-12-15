SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The winter solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year, bringing with it a time of renewal, reflection, and ample opportunity to look to the stars. Stargazing is a fascinating pastime, and curious beginners and constellation experts alike are invited to Hudson Crossing Park on the evening of Wednesday, December 21, at 5:30 p.m. for a free evening of stargazing.

Hudson Crossing Park board member and volunteer Tom Havens will help participants identify the basic constellations in this casual, yet informative event. Those who have telescopes are welcome to bring them along to set up after the event for a closer look at the stars.

Event organizers said it will last about an hour and is weather dependent. Visit the Hudson Crossing Park website or Facebook page for updates.