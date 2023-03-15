SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Crossing Park has received a $26,000 grant from the Greenway Conservancy for the Hudson River Valley. The grant will go toward restoring and rehabilitating some of the park’s most popular trails, including the Riverwalk Sensory Trail, designed to welcome visitors of all abilities for easy access by those with mobility challenges.

Welcoming over 30,000 visitors a year, along with naturally occurring erosion and plant growth, led to the need for improvements along the trail. The Greenway Conservancy for the Hudson River Valley is a public benefit corporation established in part to support the creation of the Hudson River Valley Greenway Trail System, a trail network providing physical and visual access to the Hudson River from New York City to the Capital Region.

“We’re honored to receive this funding to help improve the trails that run throughout the park,” said Hudson Crossing Park Director Kate Morse. “The grant will allow us to complete the first part of a larger, three-phase trail revitalization project that will help ensure visitors have smooth and safe surfaces for hiking, biking, walking, and more.”