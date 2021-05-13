Hudson Crossing Park receives $1K donation to support heritage project

Members of the Greenwich Lions Club and Hudson Crossing Park Board gather by the Dix Bridge as Lions Club President Audrey Fischer (L) presents a check in the amount of $1,000 to Hudson Crossing Park Director Kate Morse (R). (Hudson Crossing Park)

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Crossing Park received a $1,000 donation from the Greenwich Lions Club. This donation will support the park’s Heritage Interpretive Enhancement Project.

Working with Lakes to Locks Passage, 10 signs telling regional stories that impacted the region have been produced for Hudson Crossing Park. Five of these signs have already been installed around the park’s entrance, pavilion, Sensory Trail, and Dix Bridge.



Through financial assistance from the Greenwich Lions Club, audio versions of new informative signs will be made accessible onsite via QR code for those who are visually impaired or who would prefer to listen to the region’s stories being told.

These narrations will also be made accessible on Hudson Crossing Park’s website for those who may not be able to visit park grounds in person.