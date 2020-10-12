Hudson Crossing Park offering local scary stories

Shadow of a halloween glass lantern over newspaper, taken for Macro Mondays’ theme for 2 Nov 2015 – “Shadow Play”

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of Halloween, Hudson Crossing Park is presenting “Heritage Haunts, and Hoaxes of Olde Saratoga,” a special two-day event of scary stories from the area throughout history.

On Monday, October 12 and Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m., Mike Bielkiewicz from Hudson Crossing Park will be telling spooky and silly tales of local lore. The suggested donation is $10, and online registration is required.

The area is rich in history, and kids and families are invited to the park’s pavilion to hear secret stories about a witch, a headless horseman that rides along Fish Creek, and spirits that still follow an old Native American trail. Attendees should bring their own chairs, maintain social distancing, and wear face masks.

