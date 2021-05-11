Hudson Crossing announces summer music series

The heart of Hudson Crossing Park, the labyrinth was created as a space for visitors of all ages to walk, reflect, and find a peaceful moment. (Hudson Crossing Park)

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Crossing Park invites music lovers to enjoy the park’s Summer Music Series. This series, which will feature local musicians throughout the summer, kicks off with local singer/songwriter Kate Blain on Saturday, May 22 at 5 p.m.

Reservations are required for all Summer Music Series events. A group of up to four people are allowed in each reserved space. Tickets reserve one space for up to four people. When outside of the reservation spaces, social distancing is required regardless of immunization status.

Attendees are invited to bring picnics, blankets, or low profile outdoor chairs. And, well behaved leashed pets are welcome.

Reservation per space is $20-$30, based on the space location. All proceeds go to benefit Hudson Crossing Park, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. If necessary, rain dates will be the next evening. If a rain date is not possible, full refunds minus processing fees will be issued.