SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Have you ever wondered what it would be like to feed an entire army? Well, The Saratoga National Historical Park will answer that question for you.

On August 13, there will be a distraction on how and what the British soldiers ate during the revolutionary war. They will use historically accurate cooking tools and methods to re-create a soldier’s feast.

The event will be at the Saratoga National Historic Park, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.