SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The former Best Western Plus in Saratoga Springs has undergone renovations and rebranded to become The Hotel Saratoga. The hotel is located at 3291 South Broadway.

The upgrades include new guestroom bathrooms, a redesigned lobby area with a beer and wine bar and restaurant, and a fitness center with new equipment including a Peloton. The hotel also provides a complimentary shuttle service, free breakfast, an outdoor pool, a business center, and conference space.

“When we conceived of The Hotel Saratoga, we wanted to shed light on the things that make Saratoga Springs truly unique,” said Drew Kifer, managing director of the holding company that owns the property. “Everyone knows about the horse races, an important part of why people visit Saratoga, but that’s expected. We’re excited to share some of the unexpected and even quirky parts of Saratoga history via art pieces throughout the hotel.”

The Hotel Saratoga is an Ascend Collection property, which is part of Choice Hotels International. A ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce is set for August 1 at 1 p.m.