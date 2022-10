BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A horse tack sale will take place on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 4-H Training Center. The sale will be hosted by the Classic Country Horse Association and Saratoga County 4-H.

The event is free and open to the public and will have over 20 vendors. Food concessions, door prizes, and more will be at the event.