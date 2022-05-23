GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hop on Home Rabbit Sanctuary’s Annual Springtime Brooks BBQ Fundraiser will be held on May 29. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sorano’s Greenhouse in Gansevoort.

Hop on Home Rabbit Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit state-registered public charity. Its mission is to shelter and care for all abandoned and relinquished rabbits throughout New York State.

Their goals include expanding and caring for their 145+ sanctuary rabbits andcarrying on with their foster program outside of the facility. Also, educating the public on the benefits and responsibilities of owning a rabbit.

There are two choices of dinners: