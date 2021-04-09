Honoring troops on Yellow Ribbon Day

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A ceremony to honor the men and women of the armed forces was held Friday at Veterans Memorial Park in Halfmoon.

Carol Hotaling, the Yellow Ribbon Lady as she’s known, has been promoting Yellow Ribbon Day since 2006 and has been working with Congress to expand the celebration nationwide.

“Saratoga County, as far as I know, we’re the only county in the United States that has the Yellow Ribbon Day,” she said, “I’ve been trying for years with Congress, but they’re just sitting on that resolution. At least in Halfmoon, in Saratoga County, we are remembering our troops and the Blue Star Mothers and everybody who’s protecting us.”

The Blue Star Mothers are accepting donations of mac ‘n cheese cups, snack packs, candy and other things to be sent to troops who are deployed overseas.