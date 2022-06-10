SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Home Made Theater announced open auditions Thursday for a joint fundraiser, along with Saratoga Arts, of “Sunday in the Park with George,” Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s stunning masterpiece. This production, directed by Eric Rudy with musical direction by Richard Cherry, will be a concert staging performed in Congress Park on Sunday, August 21.

The auditions will be held on Monday, June 27, and Tuesday, June 28, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Home Made Theater’s headquarters in Wilton Mall (near JC Penney).

Inspired by the painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” by Georges Seurat, “Sunday in the Park with George” merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love, and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter, Georges Seurat, won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

In the days leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” Georges Seurat is struggling to make meaningful art and maintain a relationship with his lover, Dot. Amid the scorn of the artistic community, Seurat’s artistic ability thrives while his love diminishes. A century later, Seurat’s descendant – named George and also an artist, finds himself burnt out and in search of what artistic path to follow; but he finds the answer to his future in the past.

For the audition, Home Made Theater asks you to prepare a song of your choice. Bring your own sheet music in your key. A pianist will be provided. No a cappella singing will be allowed. Bring a current photo and a resume, and be prepared to list all potential conflicts from the first rehearsal.

Rehearsals will be Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting on July 25. Rehearsals will be held at Home Made Theater’s headquarters in Wilton Mall. A character breakdown to help you prepare for auditions is available online.