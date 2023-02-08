SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Holistic health coach and nutrition consultant Barb Biagioli will host a family-style event, dubbed “CulinaryArts@SPAC,” at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 5 from 3-7 p.m. The event includes a 90-minute whole foods family meal-planning workshop for adults at the SPAC School of the Arts, and “Food as Art” activities for children at the neighboring Children’s Museum at Saratoga, culminating in a festive all-inclusive family-style dinner at The Pines at SPAC.

“Our CulinaryArts@SPAC initiative has continued to grow and expand with the newly launched Food as Medicine series — and now, with Family Meal!, we are delighted to present our first culinary arts event dedicated to families,” says Elizabeth Sobol, President & CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. “Education is at the forefront of SPAC’s mission and we are excited to partner with The Children’s Museum at Saratoga to continue to bring the community opportunities to learn and engage with the arts – whether it be performing, literary, visual or culinary.”

“Feeding a family can be hard. But it doesn’t require perfection, it requires love, commitment, and consistency. Family mealtimes are not only critical for increasing children’s exposure to new and healthy foods, but they help to build memories around the dinner table,” says Barb Biagioli, board-certified holistic health coach and nutrition consultant. “In my work, I inspire the inclusion of real whole plant foods on your plate, in new and fun ways, that support where you are in your health journey.”

Kicking off at 3 p.m. at the SPAC School of the Arts, Biagioli will lead a 90-minute whole foods family meal-planning workshop for adults who want to cook healthier meals at home. Topics will include how to add more whole plant foods to your plate, how to build your own seasonal whole foods meal at home, and how to plan, prep, and batch cook for the week. Biagioli will offer resources, handouts, and recipes to simplify making healthy meals for every night of the week. Attendees are encouraged to bring their calendars or planners.

While parents participate in the pre-dinner workshop, children ages five to 12 are invited to participate in “Food as Art” activities like cabbage watercolor painting at The Children’s Museum at Saratoga, led by Museum and SPAC education staff. SPAC education team members will escort the children to and from the museum, next to the SPAC School of the Arts, in coordination with the adult workshop. While the program is recommended for children ages five to 12, children of all ages are welcome. Any child under the age of five must be accompanied by a parent at all times.

Attendees will then gather for an all-inclusive family supper in the Nancy DiCresce Room at The Pines, on the SPAC campus, from 5-7 p.m. Organizers said there will be activities for restless diners and a special “dessert surprise,” inspired by artist Jackson Pollock, that participants will help create. Recipes will be available to recreate at home.

Tickets cost $50 per adult and include admission for one child under the age of 12. Tickets for each additional child under 12 cost $25. Visit the SPAC website for details.