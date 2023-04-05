SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the $5.7 million Complete Streets project in Saratoga Springs. The project will enhance pedestrian and bicyclist safety along Union Avenue by adding a new sidewalk and bike lanes. Union Avenue will also be resurfaced.

“Expanding bicycle and pedestrian access is an essential part of our commitment to investing in infrastructure that reconnects communities and provides new opportunities for recreation, tourism, and economic growth,” said Governor Hochul. “This Complete Streets project in Saratoga Springs will add to the charm of this historic upstate city and make it easier for residents and visitors to explore all that it has to offer without getting in their cars.”

The new sidewalk will be installed on the north side of Union Avenue to connect Polk Avenue and the New York Racing Association Gate 16 with East Avenue. Five-foot bike lanes will be painted between East Avenue and Henning Road.

Approximately 3 miles of Union Avenue between East Avenue and the bridge of Saratoga Lake will be resurfaced. New drainage structures will be added to improve stormwater runoff. There will be no work during the summer racing season. The entire project is anticipated to be completed by June 2024.