BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County History Center is receiving a $10,000 grant to expand educational programming at the History Center. The New York State Council on the Arts grant will increase staffing hours for the center’s education staff.

The History Center offers education programs online and in person to help local schools, teachers, and families. In addition, staff work with schools to provide social studies, history, and some STEM content.

The NYSCA provided over $13 million to nearly 1000 organizations in recovery support in FY 23. Field Horne, president of the SCHC, said, “This grant helps the history center expand opportunities from providing professional development for teachers, such as a partnership with the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution, to working with elementary school students in Ballston Spa.”