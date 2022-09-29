STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga National Historical Park will be hosting a series of anniversary commemoration events in October. The events will include historical reenactments, tours, and many more.

“We are eager to welcome everyone to Saratoga National Historical Park for these fun and educational events in October, the first encampment and Candlelight Tours in the park since 2019,” said Superintendent Leslie Morlock. “They are a wonderful opportunity to learn about what life was like for the people who participated in the world-changing events that happened right here in Saratoga County in October 1777!”

A schedule of the commemoration events is as follows-

October 8 – 9: Path Through History Siege of Saratoga historical encampment event at the Schuyler House Estate. Opened to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 10: “So great a carnage”: The Battle of Bemus Heights at the Visitor Center

October 12: Candlelight Tours at the Schuyler House from 6:00 – 9:00 pm. Reservations are required for this event, and those interested in attending can reserve tickets at the candlelight tours website.

October 16: Special Ranger Program on the Convention of Saratoga and Surrender at the Sword Surrender Site.

The public is also invited to take a stroll back in time with the Noble 24th, a British unit stationed at Saratoga National Historical Park, with an encampment presentation. This encampment is a representation of the British Encampment during the retreat and Siege of Saratoga (October 8-17, 1777). The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as mentioned above (Oct. 8-9). This event is in partnership with the Saratoga County 250th Commission and the National Park Service. A schedule for the event is as follows-

Schuyler House Open House, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

18th Century military medicine presentations, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday only.

Chat with an Army Follower, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“The Saratoga County 250th Commission is excited to partner with the Saratoga National Historical Park and the Noble 24th for this great fall event,” said Saratoga County Historian Lauren Roberts, chair of the 250th Commission. “This event exemplifies one of the commission’s top priorities, which is promoting education through living history, and to bring the public to the actual ground where history happened, makes this event even more engaging for all.”