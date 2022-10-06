MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greenlight Networks, a high-speed broadband service provider, said Tuesday it will be expanding its fiber optic network into the Town of Malta with a $6.5 million investment. The Rochester-based company, which first broke into the Capital Region in November 2021 with its Clifton Park expansion, hopes to complete construction in six neighborhoods by the third quarter of 2023, bringing its service to more than 6,500 households throughout the town.

Mark Murphy, president, and CEO of Greenlight said that by the end of next year, over 75% of Malta homes will have access to the service’s fiber network. “This will be a real game-changer for residents who rely on high-speed Internet and reliable connectivity,” Murphy said.

Greenlight is partnering with Malta to host its network expansion in exchange for complimentary broadband service at the Town Hall building. Neighborhoods surrounding the town hall will be first in line for the construction of the network, and residents in those areas can already place pre-orders for the services that will launch in the spring.

Mark Hammond, Malta Town Supervisor, is excited about the expansion plans and the opportunity it brings to Malta residents. “With more and more people relying upon fast, dependable internet, the addition of a fiber-optic provider in our town will be a welcomed option for residents,” said Hammond. “It’s my hope that the competition Greenlight represents will result in affordable internet costs, particularly at a time when many folks are already struggling financially!”

In Upstate New York, the broadband provider will face the competition of local giants Spectrum and Verizon. According to a release, the provider delivers a base speed of 500 megabytes per second (Mbps) upload and download speeds for $50 a month and is “five times faster and 25% less expensive than the incumbent cable provider, with no contracts, taxes, or hidden fees.”

After expanding to Clifton Park last year, the company said they started work on other local buildouts due to high demand from Capital Region residents. The company, which is currently working with local utility companies on gaining access to utility poles, is hiring for the Malta project and has available positions listed on its website.