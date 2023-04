Staff spent the last few weeks in March stocking streams across Western New York in preparation for Saturday’s opening day.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, April 12, the Department of Environmental Conservation will stock Geyser Creek with brown trout. Families are encouraged to bring a bucket and lend a hand.

The truck is scheduled to arrive at 11:30 a.m. There will be a one fish per family limit. Stocking will take place at the Geyser Picnic Area on Geyser Loop Road. For more information on trout stockings, click here.