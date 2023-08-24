SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Park Police has issued a traffic alert for around Saratoga Springs and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Heavy traffic is expected starting Thursday through Saturday for three SPAC concerts and the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Eric Church is performing at SPAC on Thursday. Phish is performing two shows at SPAC on Friday and Saturday to benefit flood recovery efforts in upstate New York and Vermont. All three concerts are nearly sold out. The Travers is also set for Saturday.

The population of Saratoga Springs is expected to more than triple over the next few days with these events. Park Police are also urged caution while driving due to the expected wet weather this weekend.

“We encourage all concertgoers to plan ahead, carpool, arrive early, use alternative modes of transportation, drink responsibly, drive sober and/or have a designated driver,” said Park Police.

The intersection at Avenue of the Pines, Route 50, and Geyser Road is a heavily congested area that often has long traffic delays, said Park Police. Concertgoers are advised to arrive from the south and have their payment ready in advance for parking at SPAC.

Over the next three days, Park police said the following will be closed:

Southbound Route 50 left turn lane to eastbound Avenue of the Pines will be closed between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Westbound Avenue of the Pines from Route 50 will be closed at the end of shows

Westbound East West Road from Route 50 will be closed at the end of shows

“It’s going to be a long weekend,” New York Park Police Lieutenant Frank McGarity told NEWS10. “There’s going to be a lot of people around and just take it easy and let’s all be safe and make it an enjoyable experience for everyone.”