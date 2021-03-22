‘Haute Messes in Dresses’: Clifton Park women start tiny boutique on wheels

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Haute Messes In Dresses opened its mobile shopping and styling boutique that customers can reserve for private shopping experiences. The new business endeavor comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many individuals shop, namely from the comfort of their own homes.

Haute Messes In Dresses purchased the boutique in early February, allowing owners Nicole Nicholas and Randi Poillon to add their signature glamour, transforming it into the ultimate mobile shopping and styling experience.

“The two of us were ready to make a move to expand our business and one day, we stumbled upon this tiny house online,” said Nicole. “We couldn’t believe how perfect it was for us. From the moment we saw the photos, we knew it was meant to be our next step in growing Haute Messes In Dresses.”

The mobile shopping and styling boutique features a shopping space, changing room, chandelier, and more. On the racks, customers can find Haute Messes In Dresses’ signature graphic tee-shirts and fashionable face masks as well as new additions for the company: personally selected clothing such as sweaters, dresses, jackets, jeans and more.

“Knowing that we were moving forward with the mobile boutique, we wanted to expand to offerings other than our signature graphic apparel, and incorporate our personal styling services,” said Randi. “So, we made the decision to hand select each piece of clothing we house. We also love the way this ties all the aspects of our business together in an exciting way. We have filled the space with versatile, staple pieces that will offer great quality and fit, and pair easily with our customers’ existing wardrobes.”

Ready to shop? Book your time to get started here!