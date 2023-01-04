SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An annual celebration that serves as a fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations is making a grand return after a four-year hiatus. Hattie’s Mardi Gras celebration will transform the Canfield Casino into the “New Orleans of the North,” on January 28.

This year, the Mardi Gras event will be emceed by CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota and live music by Soul Session & Garland Nelson. There will be a silent auction featuring items such as Boston Red Sox and New York Knicks tickets, a box at the track with dinner after, a 2-hour private boat tour of Lake George with cocktails and charcuterie board, a VIP Jazz festival experience at SPAC, and more.

This year, the beneficiary of Hattie’s Mardi Gras will be the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. “Food insecurity in Saratoga County affects 7.8% of the population, which equates to about 17,700 people who, every day, can’t count on the meals many of us take for granted,” said Beth Alexander of Hattie’s Restaurant. “Food pantries have been hit hard this year and Hattie’s is committed to helping combat food insecurity in our community. The Regional Food Bank can help reach so many.”

To date, Hattie’s Restaurant has reached the one million dollar mark in money raised for charities in the community. Past recipients include the Saratoga Hospital, Shelters of Saratoga, Franklin Community Center, Saratoga Bridges, and SPAC.

While there weren’t any Mardi Gras celebrations in recent years, Hattie’s Restaurant has teamed up with Business for Good to give back to the community. The team is expanding to new locations and is in the process of building a location in downtown Albany.

The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found here.