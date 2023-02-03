SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hattie’s Mardi Gras made a grand return after a four-year hiatus, raising over $100K for the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY. On January 28, the Canfield Casino was transformed into the “New Orleans of the North”.

“Food insecurity in Saratoga County affects 7.8% of the population, which equates to about 17,700 people who, every day, can’t count on the meals many of us take for granted,” said Beth Alexander of Hattie’s Restaurant. “Food pantries have been hit hard this year and Hattie’s is committed to helping combat food insecurity in our community. The Regional Food Bank can help reach so many.”