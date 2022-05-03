SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga residents have a unique opportunity on May 5 – to enjoy a delicious meal, and help support survivors of relationship abuse at the same time. On Thursday, 100% of the proceeds from both Hattie’s Restaurant in Saratoga and Hattie’s Chicken Shack in Wilton will be donated to Wellspring Saratoga.

Wellspring is a domestic violence and sexual assault services resource for Saratoga County residents. They provide survivors with emergency shelter, a 24-hour hotline and live chat, counseling, long-term housing assistance, and case management. All of their services are free and completely confidential.

Hattie’s Restaurant has long supported local nonprofits, like Wellspring, with its Hattie’s Helping Hands initiative. You can support their fundraising efforts on Thursday by dining in, taking out, or ordering for delivery. No matter how you order, every cent will be donated to Wellspring.

Hattie’s Restaurant will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and is located at 45 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs. Hattie’s Chicken Shack is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and you’ll find them at 3057 Route 50 in Wilton.