BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Office for the Aging has been selected by local Hannaford store leadership in Ballston Spa as the benefiting organization in the Fight Hunger Bag Program for November. Donations made through this program to the county office for the aging will directly benefit the office’s Senior Nutrition Program, which provides healthy meals to participating seniors throughout Saratoga County.

The Senior Nutrition Program helps Saratoga County seniors stay independent while providing those individuals with daily nutritious meals. In-house dining allows seniors to socialize with others in their community while home-delivered meals serve those who are primarily housebound.

The Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of their regular shopping routine. Every $2.50 reusable Fight Hunger Bag purchased sends a $1 donation to an organization local to the Hannaford in which it was purchased. During November, the Saratoga County Office for the Aging Senior Meals Program will receive $1 for every bag purchased at the Ballston Spa Hannaford location.

The Ballston Spa Hannaford is located on Rossi Way. As part of this ongoing program, every month at every Hannaford location a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable Fight Hunger Bag.