The night will be full of music and dancing and will feature both live and silent auctions.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On March 25, the Hall of Springs will host the Make-A-Wish Northeast New York’s Hope Begins With Us Gala. The Gala begins at 6 p.m. and will be co-hosted by Chad O’Hara of B.95.5 FM and Alyssa Caroprese of WRGB.

“While the Gala raises funds for creating life-changing wishes, it is also an important platform for us as a chapter to say, ‘Thank you.’ And we have many to thank,” said William C. Trigg, III, CEO of Make-A-Wish Northeast New York. This will also be the final Gala for Trigg as CEO. Trigg will step down after 17 years and a successor is expected to be announced soon.

There will be inspiring stories, live and silent auctions, cuisine and drink, and music and dancing. Those who cannot make it can participate in the silent auction online at wishgalaneny.org.