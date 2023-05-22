HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Zim Smith Trail Walk and Picnic in the Park has been announced for Saturday, June 3, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Attendees for the fun and healthy outdoor event are asked to arrive at the Zim Smith Trail Head on Coons Crossing Road by 10:30 a.m. to be shuttled to the Zim Smith East Trail Head on Elizabeth Street Extension. The walk will then begin at 11 a.m.

The trail is roughly 2.42 miles and will take about an hour to complete. A free picnic lunch will be offered at the Zim Smith Trail Head around noon.

Golf carts will be available for those who can’t walk the trail. The Zim Smith Trail is a paved, 11.5-mile multi-use trail connecting Ballston Spa to Mechanicville through beautiful woodlands, wetlands, and villages.

“Our Zim Smith Trail Walk & Picnic in the Park on June 3 is a wonderful opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the beauty and benefits of nature,” said Halfmoon Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen. “Walking is one of the most popular and accessible forms of physical activity, and it can improve your mood, lower your blood pressure, and strengthen your immune system. I invite all Halfmoon residents to join us for this amazing outdoor event and experience the charm and scenic beauty of our communities along the trail.”

Anyone with further questions regarding the event can contact (518) 371-7410, extension 2200.