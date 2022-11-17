HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon woman has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing nearly $13,000 of her dead mother’s pension benefits. Authorities say Christmas Fish’s mom, Georgia Maniscalco, retired in 2013 and died on Jan. 28, 2021, at Fish’s home. The New York State and Local Retirement System did not learn about her death until July 2021.

Six pension payments were paid after Maniscalco’s death, totaling $12,797. Maniscalco was the sole account holder and had a debit card in her name. After her death, Fish allegedly accessed Maniscalco’s bank account and used her debit card to make personal purchases.

“Christmas Fish allegedly hid her mother’s death to divert her pension payments to pay for rideshare services, food deliveries, and housing payments, among other things,” said State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. “Thanks to the work of my Division of Investigations, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police, and the Department of Motor Vehicles, she will be brought to justice. My office will continue to protect the pension system from fraud.”

Fish, 55, was recently arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court. She is due back on Dec. 21, 2022.