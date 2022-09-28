HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Halfmoon and Halfmoon Trails and Open Space Committee will be hosting the “Erie Canal Towpath Walk & Picnic at the Historical Building” on Saturday, October 8, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The rain date is set for the following day October 9. Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register at the recreation office or online at the recreation office’s website.

Guests will arrive at the Halfmoon historical building by 10:30 a.m. and will be taken via shuttle bus to the Erie Canal Towpath Community Connector to begin the walk at 11 a.m. The walk is predicted to take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes, and a free lunch will be provided back at the historical building. Golf carts will be available for those unable to walk.

For more information, you can contact Ross MacNeil, the recreation director at (518) 371-7410, extension 2272. The historical building is located at 283 Lower Newton Road.