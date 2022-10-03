HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Halfmoon Town Park will take a page out of local theme parks’ books this year when it transforms into a ghoulish destination for “Trunk or Treat.” Park officials invite you to dress up in your favorite costume and join in on the family fun, Saturday, October 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Trick or Treaters” will stay in their cars and drive around the decorated park. Local businesses and community groups will provide treats from decorated trunks.

“Trunk or treating” has gained popularity this spooky season, with parents considering the event safer than the traditional door-to-door. This way, kids are less likely to encounter strangers, and parents only have to take their kids to one place.

The Halfmoon Town Park event is sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. For more information, contact Ross MacNeil, the department’s director, at (518) 374-7410 ext. 2272 or rmacneil@townofhalfmoon.org.